EJAE of 'KPop Demon Hunters' Says K-Pop Songs Should Be in Korean

Photo : KBS News

EJAE, who provided the singing voice of the main character in Netflix hit "KPop Demon Hunters," believes K-pop songs must include the Korean language.The Korean American singer-songwriter, whose Korean name is Kim Eun-jae, said during a news conference in Seoul's Yongsan District on Wednesday that K-pop's recent incorporation of Western pop elements and English lyrics is understandable given its popularity in the U.S. market.But she added that the Korean language is beautiful and that K-pop should include hangul.The 33-year-old said she is proud of her Korean heritage, noting that not only music, but also everything else related to the country is gaining global popularity. She said she'd decided to take part in the Netflix animation to introduce Korean culture to overseas viewers.The film's soundtrack and chart-topping song, "Golden," which was performed by the fictional K-pop girl group HUNTR/X in the film and by EJAE, Audrey Nuna and Rei Ami in real life, have both been submitted for record of the year and song of the year at the 2026 Grammy Awards.EJAE, who helped produce K-pop tracks such as Red Velvet's "Psycho" and aespa's "Armageddon," is set to release her solo debut single "In Another World" on October 24.