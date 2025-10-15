Government Issues Travel Ban for Cambodian Crime Hot Spots

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea’s foreign ministry announced Wednesday that it will issue a Level Four travel ban, the most severe of its warning system, for several high-risk regions in Cambodia, effective midnight Thursday.The new restrictions apply to Bokor Mountain in Kampot Province as well as the border cities of Bavet and Poipet, which are all known for organized crime.The ministry warned that South Koreans entering or staying in these zones could face penalties under the Passport Act.A South Korean student was found dead near Bokor Mountain in August, prompting heightened concern regarding the safety of the country.Meanwhile, Sihanoukville, another area dense with criminal networks, was raised to Level Three, which recommends departure.Other regions under a special Level 2.5 travel advisory will maintain their status, while the rest of Cambodia now falls under Level Two, which recommends exercising caution.Officials said the escalation aims to prevent further incidents amid a surge in fraud, kidnapping and confinement cases targeting Korean nationals in the country.