Defense Ministry to Inspect Firearms and Ammunition Management Across All Military Units

Photo : YONHAP News

The defense ministry will kick off a comprehensive inspection of firearm and ammunition management across all branches of the armed forces on Monday, following a series of fatal shootings and ammunition losses.Ruling People Power Party lawmaker Yu Young-weon of the National Assembly's defense committee said about 300 units from the Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps and other affiliated commands will be inspected under the direction of the ministry’s logistics management office.Inspectors will review the control records of armories and ammunition depots and verify whether proper authorization procedures are being followed.To detect lapses during vulnerable periods—such as night shifts or personnel changes—the ministry will also analyze select bases' CCTV footage from the past month.The large-scale inspection is a follow-up measure to a safety audit carried out last month and will continue through the end of the year.Officials said that personnel found in violation of regulations will face disciplinary action and that starting next year, the military plans to conduct biannual firearms and ammunition inspections to prevent similar incidents.