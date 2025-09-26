Joint Response Team Arrives in Cambodia

Photo : YONHAP News

A joint government response team arrived in Cambodia to address the rising cases of employment scams, kidnapping and illegal detention involving South Korean nationals.The response team, led by Second Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Kim Jin-a, landed at Techo International Airport late Wednesday night.Joining the team were Park Sung-joo, head of the National Police Agency’s National Investigation Headquarters, along with officials from the Ministry of Justice, National Intelligence Service and other relevant agencies.Upon arrival, Kim expressed concern over the recent death of a South Korean woman in her 30s near the Vietnam-Cambodia border.She said the response team has requested active investigations from both Vietnamese and Cambodian authorities and plans to strengthen cooperation.The vice minister added that the team will meet with senior officials from Cambodia’s interior and foreign ministries, as well as the anti-scam task force, to share information and discuss further collaborative measures.The government response team aims to clarify the status of about 80 Koreans suspected of being detained, as reports indicate that there are currently 63.However, many detainees are refusing repatriation, complicating efforts to secure their immediate return.The government intends to deploy special flights to repatriate those willing to return as soon as possible, and will investigate their potential involvement in online scams once back in South Korea, with appropriate legal actions planned for confirmed offenders.