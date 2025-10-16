Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

International

Finance Minister Says S. Korea-US Trade Talks in Stage of Rapid Coordination

Written: 2025-10-16 09:48:51Updated: 2025-10-16 10:13:48

Finance Minister Says S. Korea-US Trade Talks in Stage of Rapid Coordination

Photo : YONHAP News

Finance Minister Koo Yun-cheol says trade talks with the United States are at a fast-moving stage of coordination.

Speaking to reporters after arriving in Washington on Wednesday, Koo said both sides are working at a rapid pace and emphasized the need for an all-out effort to finalize the deal.

He declined to comment on U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent's remarks in a recent interview stating that the trade negotiations were close to being wrapped up.

The minister said he only heard about Bessent’s remarks while traveling to Washington, and plans to confirm them with the secretary in a meeting.

One key issue remains the makeup of South Korea’s proposed 350 billion dollar investment package in the U.S., which Koo said is still under discussion.

He also noted that Washington has a strong understanding of South Korea’s foreign exchange market and expressed optimism that the U.S. will accept Seoul’s proposals to ensure financial stability as part of the deal.

Koo declined to give a specific deadline but said reaching an agreement quickly would best serve the national interest.
List

Related News

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >