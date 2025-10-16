Finance Minister Says S. Korea-US Trade Talks in Stage of Rapid Coordination

Photo : YONHAP News

Finance Minister Koo Yun-cheol says trade talks with the United States are at a fast-moving stage of coordination.Speaking to reporters after arriving in Washington on Wednesday, Koo said both sides are working at a rapid pace and emphasized the need for an all-out effort to finalize the deal.He declined to comment on U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent's remarks in a recent interview stating that the trade negotiations were close to being wrapped up.The minister said he only heard about Bessent’s remarks while traveling to Washington, and plans to confirm them with the secretary in a meeting.One key issue remains the makeup of South Korea’s proposed 350 billion dollar investment package in the U.S., which Koo said is still under discussion.He also noted that Washington has a strong understanding of South Korea’s foreign exchange market and expressed optimism that the U.S. will accept Seoul’s proposals to ensure financial stability as part of the deal.Koo declined to give a specific deadline but said reaching an agreement quickly would best serve the national interest.