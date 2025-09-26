Presidential Policy Chief Positive about Follow-Up Trade Talks

Photo : YONHAP News

The top office's director of national policy is "positive" about the prospects of ongoing tariff negotiations with the United States.Policy chief Kim Yong-beom made the statement on Thursday morning at Incheon International Airport before departing for Washington alongside Industry Ministry Kim Jung-kwan.Regarding U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent's recent statement that Seoul and Washington's negotiations are in their final stages, Kim Yong-beom said he viewed the overall situation positively.Kim Yong-beom said that the time of his visit coincides with the annual meetings of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank, providing an opportunity for Seoul to prepare for the upcoming Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation gathering and the accompanying South Korea-U.S. summit.He said that all ministers involved in the trade talks will soon be in Washington at the same time, with the industry minister scheduled to meet U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, and that he had joined the delegation in order to coordinate Seoul's positions and help advance the negotiations.