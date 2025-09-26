Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

International

Bessent: Trump Still Expects to Meet Xi in S. Korea around APEC Summit

Written: 2025-10-16 14:26:00Updated: 2025-10-16 17:23:42

Bessent: Trump Still Expects to Meet Xi in S. Korea around APEC Summit

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said U.S. President Donald Trump is still expecting to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping on the margins of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation(APEC) summit in Gyeongju later this month.

Bessent told a news conference on Wednesday that as of the previous night, when he'd last seen the president, the meeting with Xi in South Korea was still on.

Last Friday, Trump said “there seems to be no reason” to meet with the Chinese leader while threatening to impose an additional 100 percent tariff on imports from China starting November 1, in response to Beijing’s recent crackdown on shipments of rare earth metals.

The U.S. president later appeared to backtrack, saying he might meet Xi and that he intends to attend the APEC event regardless.

Though some see Trump’s latest remarks as a strategic move to increase his bargaining power at the negotiating table, ongoing Sino-U.S. trade tensions have also cast doubt on the upcoming plans.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >