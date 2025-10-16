Parties Clash over Top Court Records on Pres. Lee's Election Law Violation Ruling

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: Rival political parties squabbled over differences in judicial matters during an audit of the Supreme Court at the National Assembly on Wednesday. The ruling party demanded court records regarding its reversal of President Lee Jae Myung's acquittal in his election law violation case just before the June presidential election, while the main opposition accused the ruling side of violating the separation of powers and threatening judicial independence.Our Choi You Sun has the latest.Report: Rival members of the National Assembly's Legislation and Judiciary Committee clashed during Wednesday's audit of the Supreme Court regarding the ruling side's demand for records of the justices' case reviews.Accusing the top court of hastily reviewing and reversing the lower court's acquittal of President Lee Jae Myung of election law violation charges just weeks before the June 3 presidential election, the ruling Democratic Party(DP) demanded to see the justices' server login records.The main opposition People Power Party(PPP) balked, accusing the ruling side of infringing upon the separation of three powers, as the case, which was remanded to the lower court, has been put on hold since Lee took office.KBS has learned that the DP requested access to records such as time logs of the justices' case file access and all data related to electronic system access.The Act on the Inspection and Investigation of State Administration stipulates that while a parliamentary standing committee can request documents from the subject of an audit, it cannot make such a request with the objective of intervening in an ongoing trial.The DP and minor party lawmakers also conducted an on-site inspection of the top court's building. PPP representatives did not participate, alleging that the action was an unprecedented violation of the inspection law.Appearing at the audit's closing Wednesday evening, as is customary, Chief Justice Jo Hee-de said he will heed the public's demands and seek to improve court administration, promising to respond to further questions through the head of the National Court Administration.DP lawmakers, having failed to access the requested documents, called for an additional audit session, a request committee chair Choo Mi-ae said she would take into consideration.Choi You Sun, KBS World Radio News.