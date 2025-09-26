Chief Justice Vows to Heed Public Demands, Improve Court Administration

Photo : YONHAP News

Supreme Court Chief Justice Jo Hee-de said he would heed the public's expectations and demands while working to improve court administration.Appearing at the closing of Wednesday's parliamentary audit, as is customary, Jo said he will do his best to be faithful to his duty with humility and dedication to the mission.The chief justice also promised to respond to further questions through the head of the National Court Administration.Ruling Democratic Party(DP) Rep. Park Jie-won asked Jo why he had accelerated the review of President Lee Jae Myung's election law violation case just before the June 3 election, to which the chief justice replied that he could not discuss an ongoing trial.DP lawmakers, who had been denied access to electronic logs related to Lee's retrial, requested that the audit extend to another session, arguing accusations that the top court had meddled in the election after remanding the president's case had not been properly addressed.DP Rep. Choo Mi-ae, chair of the Legislation and Judiciary Committee, agreed that an extension was necessary and said she would consider the proposal.