Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

Chief Justice Vows to Heed Public Demands, Improve Court Administration

Written: 2025-10-16 14:48:57Updated: 2025-10-16 15:12:28

Chief Justice Vows to Heed Public Demands, Improve Court Administration

Photo : YONHAP News

Supreme Court Chief Justice Jo Hee-de said he would heed the public's expectations and demands while working to improve court administration.

Appearing at the closing of Wednesday's parliamentary audit, as is customary, Jo said he will do his best to be faithful to his duty with humility and dedication to the mission.

The chief justice also promised to respond to further questions through the head of the National Court Administration.

Ruling Democratic Party(DP) Rep. Park Jie-won asked Jo why he had accelerated the review of President Lee Jae Myung's election law violation case just before the June 3 election, to which the chief justice replied that he could not discuss an ongoing trial.

DP lawmakers, who had been denied access to electronic logs related to Lee's retrial, requested that the audit extend to another session, arguing accusations that the top court had meddled in the election after remanding the president's case had not been properly addressed.

DP Rep. Choo Mi-ae, chair of the Legislation and Judiciary Committee, agreed that an extension was necessary and said she would consider the proposal.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >