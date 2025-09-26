More Illegal Base Stations Linked to KT Breach

Photo : YONHAP News

The number of illegal base stations believed to have been leveraged in a hack of major telecom carrier KT has increased, as has the number of people impacted by the breach.Democratic Party(DP) Rep. Choi Min-hee, head of the National Assembly's Science, ICT, Broadcasting and Communications Committee, revealed on Thursday that approximately 20 rogue cell tower IDs that the perpetrators used to make unauthorized small payments have been identified. KT had previously discovered four cellular IDs connected to the fraudulent scheme.Several more victims have also been identified, according to the lawmaker.KT had previously stated that 362 people had been charged for unauthorized carrier charges in connection with the scam, but the police have counted only 220 as of Monday.Approximately two-thousand additional people whose devices were connected to rogue towers have also been identified, raising concerns that the hack may have more victims who have not yet been identified.It is not clear whether KT has notified the newly identified victims or reported the latest findings to the Personal Information Protection Commission.KT’s joint probe team said it was investigating the situation.