US Forces Korea Protests Raid of Osan Air Base

Photo : YONHAP News

United States Forces Korea(USFK) sent a letter to the South Korean government protesting a special counsel team's raid of the Osan Air Base.According to diplomatic sources on Thursday, Lt. Gen. David Iverson, USFK deputy commander and head of the United States' Seventh Air Force, recently sent a letter of protest to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.Iverson apparently expressed concern regarding a search of the South Korean Air Force’s Master Control and Reporting Center(MCRC) at the base on July 21, which was carried out by the special counsel team investigating former President Yoon Suk Yeol’s short-lived martial law decree.Although investigators focused on the South Korean military's management area and data, concerns were raised that the team had passed through a United States-controlled area on its way to the MCRC without obtaining the required authorization from the U.S. side.Both USFK and the ministry have declined to comment publicly on the matter.U.S. President Donald Trump told reporters ahead of the South Korea-U.S. summit in August that the new South Korean government “went into our military base and got information."The special counsel team said at the time of the raid that the U.S. military had not taken issue with its actions and stressed that the operation did not involve American personnel or assets.