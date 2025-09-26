Special Counsel Denies SOFA Breach in Osan Air Base Search

Photo : YONHAP News

The special counsel investigating the December 3 martial law declaration said Thursday that its search of Osan Air Base in July did not violate the Status of Forces Agreement with the United States.The office said investigators entered only areas used and managed by the South Korean military with prior authorization from the South Korean side, which holds entry authority under the bilateral memorandum of understanding.The clarification follows reports that United States Forces Korea Deputy Commander David Iverson sent a letter to the foreign ministry expressing concern that the team had accessed facilities within a U.S.-controlled zone without prior consultation.The special counsel’s office reiterated that investigators entered the site strictly under South Korean military supervision and only within zones managed by South Korean forces.Separately, the counsel confirmed that former President Yoon Suk Yeol had undergone more than eight hours of questioning on Wednesday as part of its treason investigation, during which he denied the charges while exercising his right to remain silent.