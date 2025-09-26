Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

NSA Wi Reports 'No Progress' in South Korea-U.S. Currency Swap Talks

Written: 2025-10-16 18:16:56Updated: 2025-10-16 19:02:07

NSA Wi Reports 'No Progress' in South Korea-U.S. Currency Swap Talks

Photo : YONHAP News

The president's top security aide said there has been “no real progress” in discussions between Seoul and Washington regarding a proposed unlimited currency swap. 

National Security Adviser Wi Sung-lac said in a press briefing Thursday that though Seoul had proposed such an arrangement, Washington had not yet "actively taken up or implemented" the idea.

He added that even if a swap agreement were possible, it would be a “necessary" but not sufficient condition that other economic measures were necessary to achieve its goals.

Wi reiterated that there had been no movement on either an unlimited or limited version of the swap, though he acknowledged that details could shift, with Korean negotiators still in Washington for follow-up trade talks.

South Korea had requested the currency swap as a measure to manage its 350-billion-dollar pledged investment in the U.S. economy, as well as a reasonable direct-investment ratio and some influence over the allocation of the funds.

His remarks suggest Seoul is tempering expectations that financial cooperation through a swap arrangement could significantly influence ongoing tariff negotiations with Washington.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >