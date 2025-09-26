Swedish Crown Princess to Visit Korean War Memorial, Highlight Green Industry Partnership

Photo : YONHAP News

Swedish Crown Princess Victoria will visit the Taejongdae Medical Support Unit Memorial in Busan on Friday to honor Sweden’s medical contributions during the Korean War, marking the 75th anniversary of the Swedish field hospital that treated more than two million patients.The monument, built in 1976, honors six nations that dispatched medical personnel—including Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Italy, India and Germany—under United Nations and Red Cross mandates.Stockholm, which provided the Swedish Red Cross Field Hospital during the Korean War, is a member of the Neutral Nations Supervisory Commission, which monitors the Korean War Armistice Agreement.The crown princess will be joined by Swedish Infrastructure Minister Andreas Carlson, Ambassador to Korea Karl-Olof Andersson and Korean War veterans.On Thursday, she attended the Korea–Sweden Sustainable Partnership Summit in Seoul, where Volvo Trucks Korea, Pulmuone and Samsung SDI unveiled Korea’s first electric heavy-duty truck, signaling deeper cooperation on carbon-neutral logistics.Separately, Foreign Minister Cho Hyun met with Swedish Foreign Minister Maria Malmer Stenergard to discuss expanding cooperation in defense, manufacturing, renewable energy and artificial intelligence.The two ministers agreed to broaden cultural exchange and strengthen their coordination on Korean Peninsula peace efforts and global security challenges.