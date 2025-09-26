National Security Adviser Says Gov't Aims to Repatriate S. Koreans Detained in Cambodia This Week

Photo : YONHAP News

The government aims to repatriate more than 60 South Korean nationals from Cambodia by the end of the week.National Security Adviser Wi Sung-lac said Thursday in a press briefing at the presidential office in Seoul's Yongsan District that a governmental task force had arrived in Phnom Penh around midnight Wednesday and met Thursday morning with Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet and the secretary-general overseeing the nation's crackdown on online scams.Wi said that during the meeting, the team had reached an agreement with Cambodia's authorities on the return of South Koreans currently detained in the Southeast Asian country, as well as the handling of autopsies and the return of remains.The team said it would announce the results during a criminal compound inspection later the same day.Wi also confirmed that Seoul has dispatched an acting ambassador to temporarily head its embassy in Phnom Penh, saying, “A new ambassador will be appointed soon, but for now, an official from headquarters has been sent to oversee operations until the appointment is finalized.”Separately, the foreign ministry announced that former South Korean Ambassador to Lebanon Park Il has been appointed to lead a new task force on Cambodia-related crimes at the South Korean Embassy.Park will oversee the protection of scam victims until a permanent ambassador takes office, including communication with Cambodian authorities regarding detained and kidnapped South Korean nationals.