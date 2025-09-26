Cambodian Prime Minister Vows Stronger Crackdown on Scams Targeting South Koreans

Photo : YONHAP News

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet expressed regret over the recent death of a South Korean national in his country and pledged to enhance efforts to protect Korean citizens and apprehend suspects linked to online scam operations.According to the foreign ministry on Thursday, Hun Manet met with 2nd Vice Foreign Minister Kim Jin-a and National Investigation Chief Park Sung-joo and said Phnom Penh would strengthen coordination through its National Online Scam Countermeasures Committee.Kim requested swift cooperation on the repatriation of detained Koreans, as well as the investigation, autopsy and repatriation of a deceased victim found in Kampot’s Bokor area.She also emphasized the importance of launching a South Korea-Cambodia joint task force to combat online scam networks and prevent further crimes targeting South Koreans.Hun Manet called on South Korea to reconsider its decision to upgrade its travel advisory for Cambodia, noting concerns about its potential economic impact.Kim replied that the decision was unavoidable given the current level of risk, but said South Korea would consider easing the warning once conditions in Cambodia improve.Both sides agreed to continue cooperating to prevent crime and shore up law enforcement capacity.Meanwhile, a joint response team inspected major criminal compounds in Takeo Province on the same day.