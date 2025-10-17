US Says China's Hanwha Sanctions Attempt to Undermine S. Korea-US Cooperation

Photo : YONHAP News

The United States has criticized China’s recent sanctions on five U.S.-linked subsidiaries of South Korean shipbuilder Hanwha Ocean, describing the move as an effort to undermine cooperation between South Korea and its ally in the shipbuilding industry.In response to questions from South Korean media on Thursday, a U.S. State Department spokesperson characterized China’s actions as “irresponsible" and accused Beijing of interfering with a private company’s operations and attempting to disrupt joint efforts to revitalize Washington's shipbuilding and manufacturing.The department emphasized that the measures underscored the need to strengthen economic partnerships between the United States and its partners in the Indo-Pacific region, highlighting China’s continued pattern of coercion toward South Korea.Reaffirming its commitment, the State Department stated that the U.S. stands firmly alongside South Korea.China’s sanctions target five U.S. subsidiaries of Hanwha Ocean, one of the firms spearheading South Korea-U.S. collaboration in shipbuilding.