Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Domestic

Gov't Says Timeline for Return of 59 S. Koreans from Cambodia Not Finalized

Written: 2025-10-17 14:42:08Updated: 2025-10-17 15:28:32

Gov't Says Timeline for Return of 59 S. Koreans from Cambodia Not Finalized

Photo : YONHAP News

The government said the timing of the return of 59 South Koreans in Cambodian custody who are designated for deportation has not yet been finalized.

According to the foreign ministry, the two sides are in close consultation regarding the details of the detainees' return, but technical and administrative issues must be addressed before a departure date is announced.

Cambodia's General Commissariat of National Police had stated earlier the same day that it planned to deport the 59 detained South Koreans on Friday in cooperation with the South Korean embassy in Phnom Penh. The individuals had either been rescued from the custody of crime rings or detained on criminal charges.

South Korea's presidential office said earlier this week that 63 of the nation's citizens were in the custody of Cambodian immigration authorities. Four of those individuals were repatriated on two separate commercial flights on Tuesday and Friday.

The South Korean government previously said it planned to bring the remaining people home by this weekend.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >