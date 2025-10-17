Ex-Interior Minister Lee Sang-min Stands Trial, Denies Plotting Martial Law with Yoon

Photo : KBS News

Former Interior Minister Lee Sang-min denied all charges against him on Friday as he stood trial for his alleged role in former President Yoon Suk Yeol's failed martial law.At his first hearing at the Seoul Central District Court, Lee’s lawyers denied the special counsel’s charges that he played a key role in an insurrection, abused his power and committed perjury in connection to the December 3 martial law attempt.Lee, who was indicted while in detention in August, entered the courtroom wearing a navy suit with his inmate number 52 on his left chest.When asked his date of birth and occupation, Lee identified himself to the bench and declined a trial by jury.The special counsel has accused Lee of aiding and abetting the martial law by not actively stopping Yoon from illegally declaring the decree, and instructing the police and fire agencies to cut power and water to media outlets critical of the Yoon administration.Lee's lawyers refuted the charges, claiming the former minister clearly opposed the martial law and did not collude with Yoon.The bench allowed video recording of the hearing, which will be made available online after being anonymized.The court said it would hold a second hearing on October 24, with three people, including Lee’s driver, to be called in as witnesses to verify his movements the day martial law was declared.