Economy

KT Confirms 20 Rogue Base Stations Used in Carrier Charge Scam

Written: 2025-10-17 17:00:42Updated: 2025-10-17 17:13:17

Photo : YONHAP News

KT confirmed on Friday that 20 rogue cell towers were used in a fraud scheme that impacted at least 22-thousand-200 subscribers. 

The carrier said that after conducting a thorough examination of transaction and access records between August 1 and September 10, it had identified 16 additional illegitimate cell IDs that the perpetrators used to trigger fraudulent carrier charges, in addition to the four it had previously reported.
 
KT's latest findings also confirm that the first time a KT user’s mobile phone was accessed without permission was October of last year and that the impacted area extended to Gangwon Province.

Six additional users who suffered financial damage have also been identified, bringing the total group to 368.

The six individuals lost a combined more than three million won, or two-thousand-110 U.S. dollars, as a result of the hack.

KT said it is still looking into details of the data breach and that it has reported the latest findings to authorities, including the Personal Information Protection Commission. 

The Ministry of Science and ICT has requested a formal investigation into whether KT interfered with the government's separate probe of the case by submitting false data or concealing evidence.
