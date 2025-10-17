Seoul Shares Take Breather with U.S. Trade Deal in Sight

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean stocks took a breather on Friday following strong gains earlier in the week, buoyed by optimism surrounding a potential trade agreement with the United States.The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) gained zero-point-52 points, or zero-point-01 percent, on Friday to close at three-thousand-748-point-89.U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent recently said that Washington is about to “finish up” trade negotiations with Seoul.Optimism over a potential South Korea-U.S. trade deal lifted sentiment in sectors including semiconductors, automobiles and batteries.Market bellwether Samsung Electronics edged up zero-point-two percent, and Hyundai Motor gained zero-point-41 percent. LG Energy Solution surged three-point-21 percent while its parent company, LG Chem, jumped eight-point-65 percent.The tech-heavy KOSDAQ lost five-point-87 points, or zero-point-68 percent, to close at 859-point-54.The South Korean won weakened against the U.S. dollar by three-point-three won to trade at one-thousand-421-point-two won as of 3:30 p.m.