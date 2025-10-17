Some 60 S. Koreans Detained in Cambodia to Return Home Sat.

Photo : YONHAP News

A group of South Koreans that were detained by Cambodian authorities are set to depart from Phnom Penh aboard a government chartered plane to return home.Speaking at a news briefing on Friday, National Security Adviser Wi Sung-lac said the plane carrying all of the 60-odd people will take off at 2 a.m. Saturday, Korea Standard Time, bound for Incheon International Airport.Wi said he had been briefed on the flight from a government countermeasures team currently in Cambodia, and that although variables cannot be ruled out, consultation with the Cambodian side is proceeding in a smooth manner.The security chief said arrest warrants have been issued for most of those being repatriated and that as suspects facing criminal charges, they will likely be escorted under corresponding legal procedures.Earlier, the Cambodian police said they planned to deport the detained South Koreans, who had either been rescued from the custody of crime rings or detained on criminal charges.