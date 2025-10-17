Menu Content

Politics

Authorities Preparing Measures to Transport Approx. 20,000 Delegates at APEC Summit

Photo : YONHAP News

Authorities are busy preparing measures to transport approximately 20-thousand delegates and other participants at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation(APEC) summit that will run in Gyeongju for two days starting October 31.

A review is underway for two main plans to transport attendees landing at Gimhae International Airport for Gyeongju's Bomun tourist complex and others coming through Incheon International Airport, then Gyeongju train station onboard the KTX high-speed train.

Some 300 shuttle buses will be stationed at major base sections during the APEC period to take the attendees to and from APEC venues.

The Korea Railroad Corporation is operating a separate KTX reservation website for APEC participants and plans to have KTX trains that normally pass through Gyeongju Station to make 46 stops between October 27 and November 2.

Gimhae Airport will be the landing spot for planes used by state leaders, while business leaders arriving in the country via their private jet are expected to land at Incheon or Gimpo International Airport, then transfer to a domestic flight to Gimhae.
