Science

Rain to Continue Through Saturday Morning Before Cold Front Brings Weekend Chill

Written: 2025-10-17 18:30:44Updated: 2025-10-17 18:50:05

Photo : YONHAP News

Rain will continue across most of South Korea through Saturday morning, with heavier showers expected in southern regions and on Jeju Island. 

The Korea Meteorological Administration forecast 15–65 millimeters of rainfall for Jeju, 10–50 mm for North Jeolla Province, and up to 70 mm along Gangwon’s east coast through Sunday.

Thunderstorms and gusty winds will accompany the rain overnight, with localized downpours of up to 20 mm per hour in the south.

Strong winds of up to 20 meters per second are forecast along the Chungcheong and Honam west coasts from early Saturday. 

Temperatures will drop sharply from Sunday afternoon, as cold northern air moves in, creating a noticeable chill amplified by strong winds. 

Morning lows will range from 13 degrees Celsius to 21 degrees, with daytime highs between 17 and 25 degrees, about 3 to 6 degrees lower than Friday.

Waves up to 4 meters are expected off the southern and eastern coasts, prompting warnings for rough seas as the country braces for a chilly, blustery weekend.
