Seoul Voices ‘Grave Disappointment’ Over Ishiba’s Yasukuni Offering

Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean government expressed grave disappointment after Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba sent a ritual offering to the Yasukuni Shrine, which honors Class-A war criminals from World War II.In a statement Friday, the foreign ministry said Japan’s responsible leaders had “once again chosen to glorify its past aggression,” urging Tokyo to demonstrate genuine remorse and reflection through action.Seoul stressed that such moves undermine efforts to build a future-oriented, trust-based relationship between the two countries.Ishiba offered a masakaki under his official title of “Prime Minister of Japan,” continuing a practice by past leaders who refrained from direct visits but maintained symbolic gestures.Liberal Democratic Party chief Sanae Takaichi, a leading contender to succeed Ishiba, also sent a private donation instead of attending the shrine in person.Japanese media said Takaichi opted to forgo the visit during the shrine’s autumn festival to avoid diplomatic friction with neighboring countries, including South Korea and China.