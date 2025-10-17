Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Economy

Finance Ministers to Discuss Innovation, Finance, Structural Reform Ahead of APEC Summit

Written: 2025-10-17 18:48:56Updated: 2025-10-17 19:06:08

Finance Ministers to Discuss Innovation, Finance, Structural Reform Ahead of APEC Summit

Photo : YONHAP News

Finance ministers from around the world will gather in Incheon next week to discuss innovation, banking, finance and structural reform ahead of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation(APEC) summit in Gyeongju later this month.

According to Seoul's finance ministry on Friday, the 2025 APEC Finance Ministers' Meeting and Structural Reform Ministerial Meeting, presided over by South Korean Minister Koo Yun-cheol, will take place from Tuesday to Thursday on Incheon's Yeongjong Island.

Vice minister-level officials are expected to represent China and Japan, and deputy assistant secretaries from the U.S. Treasury Department are likely to attend in the absence of Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent.

Participants in the ministerial and reform meetings will discuss sustainable growth in response to the accelerating digital economy and shifting industrial and population structures under the APEC summit's theme of "Building a Sustainable Tomorrow: Connect, Innovate, Prosper."

The attendees are scheduled to hold a joint press conference on Thursday to wrap up three days of discussions.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >