Finance Ministers to Discuss Innovation, Finance, Structural Reform Ahead of APEC Summit

Photo : YONHAP News

Finance ministers from around the world will gather in Incheon next week to discuss innovation, banking, finance and structural reform ahead of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation(APEC) summit in Gyeongju later this month.According to Seoul's finance ministry on Friday, the 2025 APEC Finance Ministers' Meeting and Structural Reform Ministerial Meeting, presided over by South Korean Minister Koo Yun-cheol, will take place from Tuesday to Thursday on Incheon's Yeongjong Island.Vice minister-level officials are expected to represent China and Japan, and deputy assistant secretaries from the U.S. Treasury Department are likely to attend in the absence of Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent.Participants in the ministerial and reform meetings will discuss sustainable growth in response to the accelerating digital economy and shifting industrial and population structures under the APEC summit's theme of "Building a Sustainable Tomorrow: Connect, Innovate, Prosper."The attendees are scheduled to hold a joint press conference on Thursday to wrap up three days of discussions.