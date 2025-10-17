Autumn Festivals Lined Up in N. Gyeongsang Prov. Ahead of APEC Gyeongju Summit

Photo : YONHAP News

Various autumn festivals are scheduled to take place throughout North Gyeongsang Province in late October ahead of Gyeongju's hosting of this year's Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation(APEC) summit.According to the provincial government on Friday, the 22nd Bohyeon-san Starlight Festival is set to run for three days until Sunday, around Bohyeon-san Astronomical Observatory in the city of Yeongcheon, offering lectures and observatory tours.The Cheongdo Seedless Persimmon Festival will run during the same three-day period in Cheongdo, North Gyeongsang Province, featuring the region's indigenous variety of seedless persimmon, alongside the Cheongdo World Comedy Arts Festival.Other events opening on Saturday include the Yeongju Punggi Ginseng Festival, the Seongju Gayasan Golden Field Grasshopper Festival and the Mungyeong Apples Festival.The Gimcheon Gimbap Festival, running from October 23 to 24, will invite people to create their own gimbap.