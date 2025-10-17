64 South Koreans en Route Home after Detention in Cambodia over Voice Phishing Allegations

Photo : YONHAP News

Sixty-four South Koreans detained in Cambodia over allegations related to voice phishing and other scams are set to arrive at Incheon International Airport shortly on a government-chartered Korean Air flight.The group departed Phnom Penh’s Techo International Airport around 1:15 a.m. local time, with nearly 190 police officers escorting them on board.All 64 had been in the custody of Cambodian immigration authorities, with 59 having been arrested in a crackdown on scam compounds and five having turned themselves in to police.They were taken into custody as soon as they boarded the plane and will be transported to police stations in South Korea for questioning upon arrival.Most of them are wanted in South Korea, and some are on Interpol’s red notice list.This is the third large-scale repatriation of South Korean criminal suspects from overseas and the largest ever from a single country.Authorities say cases of South Koreans being lured to Cambodia with fake job offers and then detained or exploited have surged sharply in recent years.