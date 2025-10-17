64 South Koreans Repatriated from Cambodia over Voice Phishing, Scam Allegations

Photo : YONHAP News

Sixty-four South Koreans detained in Cambodia over allegations related to phone and online scams have been repatriated on a government-chartered flight.Korean Air Flight KE9689 landed at Incheon International Airport around 8:35 a.m. Saturday, about five hours after departing from Techo International Airport near Phnom Penh.All 64 people were reportedly arrested immediately after boarding, as South Korean law allows arrest warrants to be executed aboard national aircraft.After landing, they were taken straight to local police stations for investigation.They are accused of taking part in voice phishing and romance scams at so-called “Wench” crime compounds in Cambodia.Authorities say 59 had been arrested in local police crackdowns, while five others turned themselves in.Most already had outstanding arrest warrants in South Korea, and some are on Interpol’s red notice list.The group consists entirely of South Korean nationals previously in the custody of Cambodian immigration authorities, five more than the 59 initially announced by local police.