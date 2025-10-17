Top Diplomat in US Pledges Action to Resolve N. Korean Nuclear Issue through Dialogue

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean Ambassador to the United States Kang Kyung-wha has pledged to actively push to resolve issues on the Korean Peninsula through dialogue with North Korea, while simultaneously making efforts to elicit a sincere response from Pyongyang.During a parliamentary audit at the Permanent Mission to the United Nations in New York on Friday, Kang promised to bolster consultations and coordination with the United States to uphold the administration’s North Korea policy, with the aim of easing tensions and establishing peace and stability on the peninsula.Kang said she intends to support efforts to enhance cooperation with the U.S. for global peace and prosperity within the year, while vowing to respond effectively to the challenge of integrating security with economics in pursuit of the national interest, through enhanced communication with Washington.Regarding U.S. President Donald Trump’s expected visit to South Korea for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Summit in Gyeongju later this month, the ambassador said she will ensure thorough preparations to generate further tangible results in diplomacy, security and trade.Kang said she plans to monitor the Trump administration’s tariff policy and support Seoul’s follow-up consultations with Washington under the basic trade framework struck in July, and to proactively respond to and manage economic and trade issues raised by the U.S. side.