Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Inter-Korea

TASS: Russia May Participate in Project to Upgrade N. Korean Power Plants

Written: 2025-10-18 14:56:39Updated: 2025-10-18 15:11:04

TASS: Russia May Participate in Project to Upgrade N. Korean Power Plants

Russia has suggested that it may take part in a project to upgrade North Korea’s power plants.

According to Russia’s state-run TASS news agency on Friday, Moscow’s energy ministry announced that its Energy Minister Sergey Tsivilyov and the North’s Electric Power Industry Minister Kim Yu-il recently discussed ways to bolster bilateral cooperation in the energy sector.

The Russian ministry added that the discussions focused on a plan to modernize the North’s gas-fired combined cycle combustion turbine plants and thermal plants.

The ministry said the two sides talked about using Russia’s expertise and equipment to upgrade and repair the North’s power generation facilities and about arranging exchanges between experts in the field from both countries.

A North Korean delegation led by the electric power industry minister made the visit to attend an international energy forum in Moscow, starting Wednesday.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >