S. Korean Business Leaders Attend Golf Gathering with Trump amid Tariff Talks

A group of prominent South Korean business leaders joined U.S. President Donald Trump for a golf outing at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida on Saturday, amid trade negotiations between the two nations.Participants reportedly included Samsung Electronics Chairman Lee Jae-yong, SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won, Hyundai Motor Group Chairman Chung Eui-sun, LG Group Chairman Koo Kwang-mo and Hanwha Group Vice Chairman Kim Dong-kwan, along with business leaders from Japan and Taiwan invited by SoftBank founder Masayoshi Son.According to White House pool reporters, Trump arrived at the Trump International Golf Club at 9:15 a.m. Saturday and left around 5 p.m.While it is unclear who was Trump’s partner in the golf match, an official from one of the participating companies told Yonhap News that the business leaders enjoyed the game and discussed various topics with the U.S. president.Whether or not they interacted on the golf course, it is likely that the South Korean business leaders spoke with Trump before or after the game, at lunch, or during breaks throughout the day.Observers are asking whether they discussed U.S. tariffs and the companies’ investments in the U.S. in semiconductors, automobiles, batteries and shipbuilding.