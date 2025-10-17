Opposition Party Chief Meets Jailed Ex-President Yoon

Photo : YONHAP News

Main opposition People Power Party leader Jang Dong-hyeok has paid a visit to former President Yoon Suk Yeol at the Seoul Detention Center.In a Facebook post on Saturday, Jang wrote that he met Yoon on Friday morning and the former president appeared strong despite the difficult circumstances, adding that Yoon was armed with prayer and the word of God.The opposition leader then called on conservative forces to unite and fight as one to save the country from what he called a “collapse under a leftist government,” so the people can live in peace.The meeting reportedly started at 11:10 a.m. and lasted about ten minutes, with the party’s Supreme Council member Kim Min-soo also in attendance.The ruling Democratic Party condemned the visit, characterizing it as a symbolic denial that Yoon broke the law in declaring martial law on December 3 and was rightfully impeached.A ruling party spokesperson said the public now demands sincere reflection and accountability for Yoon’s actions, rather than renewed political confrontation, warning that the time is approaching for the Constitutional Court to pass judgment and disband an unconstitutional party.