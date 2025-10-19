Menu Content

Police to Decide Sunday whether to Detain Returnees from Cambodia

Written: 2025-10-19 12:07:58Updated: 2025-10-19 14:11:40

Photo : YONHAP News

The police plan to decide Sunday whether to seek detention warrants for the 64 South Koreans who were repatriated on Saturday after being detained in Cambodia over allegations related to phone and online scams.

The National Police Agency said in a press notice on Sunday that given the large number of individuals in custody, all of whom are under investigation, police will decide whether to request detention warrants before the arrest warrants expire.

All 64 people were arrested around 2 a.m. Saturday, Korea Standard Time, immediately after boarding a government-chartered flight bound for Incheon International Airport. 

The arrest warrants are effective for 48 hours and will expire early Monday, giving police until late Sunday to make their decision.

Currently, the 64 people are being investigated at police stations across the country, with 45 at the Chungnam Provincial Police Agency and 15 at the Gyeonggi Northern Provincial Police Agency.
