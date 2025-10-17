Top Officials Head Home to S. Korea after Trade Negotiations in US

Photo : YONHAP News

Some of South Korea’s top officials headed home on Saturday after visiting the United States for follow-up negotiations on a bilateral trade deal reached in July.According to the South Korean embassy in the U.S., presidential chief of staff for policy Kim Yong-beom, Finance Minister Koo Yun-cheol and Trade Minister Yeo Han-koo are scheduled to return to Seoul on Sunday afternoon.Industry Minister Kim Jung-kwan is expected to return Monday afternoon.Koo, who attended the G20 Finance Ministers’ Meeting in Washington, met with U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent on Wednesday to discuss bilateral tariff issues.Industry Minister Kim met with U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick for about two hours on Thursday at the Commerce Department, along with Kim Yong-beom, the chief presidential secretary for policy.Attention is focused on how much progress the two sides made in narrowing their differences over the structure of Seoul’s 350 billion dollar investment pledge.