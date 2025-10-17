S. Korea Reviews Financial Sanctions against Cambodia’s Prince Group

Photo : YONHAP News

The government is reviewing financial sanctions for Prince Group and other organizations it has identified as perpetrators behind criminal activities in Cambodia.The Korean Financial Intelligence Unit, under the Financial Services Commission, is reportedly reviewing measures to designate Cambodian criminal networks as targets for restricted financial transactions, with plans to implement the sanctions within the month through coordination with related ministries.Possible targets under consideration include Prince Group, recently accused by the international community of running criminal cyber-scam facilities, and the Huione Group, suspected of serving as a channel for money laundering.Restrictions on financial transactions are imposed on individuals or organizations deemed responsible for threats targeting the public or for the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction.If an entity is so designated, any transactions involving assets such as bank accounts or real estate within South Korea can be restricted without prior approval from the Financial Services Commission.