September Auto Exports Hit Record Despite Drop in US Shipments

Photo : YONHAP News

The nation's automobile exports increased by more than 16 percent to hit a record high for the month of September, but the industry's exports to the United States fell approximately seven percent due to the impact of tariffs.The Ministry of Trade, Industry and Resources said on Monday that auto exports rose 16-point-eight percent from the previous year last month to six-point-41 billion U.S. dollars.Strong demand in Europe and Asia drove the increase, offsetting a decline in U.S. shipments.Shipments to Asia and the European Union surged 52-point-eight percent and 62-point-three percent, respectively, from 2024 in September. However, auto exports to the United States dropped seven-point-five percent to two-point-38 billion dollars.Cumulative auto exports through September reached 54-point-one billion dollars, up two-point-two percent from last year and setting a new record for the nine months.Cumulative exports to the U.S. fell 14-point-four percent during the same time.