Lee to Inject More Budget into Defense, Aerospace R&D by 2030

Photo : YONHAP News

President Lee Jae Myung vowed to allocate significant funds to defense and aerospace research and development by 2030, aiming to acquire key defense technologies and weapons systems and expand South Korea's capacity for space development.Lee made the pledge at the opening of Seoul International Aerospace and Defense Exhibition(ADEX) 2025 on Monday, emphasizing that making the country one of the world's four defense industry powerhouses was not just an impossible dream.The president said South Korea's defense industry had been able to win orders worth ten billion U.S. dollars, as one of five global defense powerhouses, thanks to all of the past administrations that fostered the defense and aerospace industries.Lee said his administration will make bold investments into defense research and development with a focus on acquiring technological sovereignty by injecting funds into the development of technology, parts and materials.The president also promised to simplify authorization procedures for cutting-edge weapons systems to more quickly introduce and apply civilian-developed technology and equipment to the military.