Team Investigating Marine Death Seeks Detention of Ex-Defense Chief, Others

Photo : YONHAP News

Prosecutors have requested that a former minister, who they say interfered with an investigation into the death of a Marine, be placed in pretrial detention.A special counsel team investigating the Marine's death said during a briefing Monday that former Defense Minister Lee Jong-sup had been charged with power abuse and obstruction of the exercise of rights.Investigators say Lee blocked the transfer of records related to the corporal's death to civilian police during the 2023 inquest.The team says the deferment was ordered between July 31, 2023, when the former president got angry about the military's initial findings, and when the files were retrieved from the civilian police two days later, on August 2.According to prosecutors, the initial files recommended that eight officials be charged with occupational negligence resulting in death, and Lee put the brakes on their transfer after Yoon's chastisement.The team has requested the detention of four other individuals, including former Marine Corps Commandant Kim Kye-hwan.The court previously ruled against the detention of the former Marine chief, who was charged with perjury and has also been accused of intervening with the probe.The five are expected to undergo detention hearings later this week.