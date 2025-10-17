Autopsy of S. Korean Student Killed in Cambodia Begins

Photo : YONHAP News

An autopsy of the body of a South Korean university student who died in Cambodia in August began, with a medical examiner and investigators from South Korea participating.The autopsy of the 22-year-old student's remains began Monday morning, local time, inside a Buddhist temple in Phnom Penh.The seven-member team from South Korea, including the medical examiner from the National Forensic Service(NFS), had arrived in the country the previous day.The body of the student, surnamed Park, was found on August 8 near Bokor Mountain in Kampot Province with signs of severe torture less than a month after he'd informed his family on July 17 that he was leaving for Cambodia to attend an exhibition.Investigators from both countries plan to confirm the cause of death, as well as any damage to Park's organs, before notifying South Korean law enforcement of the results.Three individuals in their 30s and 40s were indicted on October 10 on charges of murder and fraud. Police are in the process of tracking down two others who they suspect led the activities.