FM Cho: Cambodian Police Arrest Around 10 Additional S. Koreans, Rescue 2 Victims

Photo : YONHAP News

Cambodian police have arrested around ten additional South Korean nationals accused of involvement in criminal activities and rescued two other possible victims of such criminal schemes.The foreign ministry said Monday that approximately ten South Koreans suspected of involvement in an online scam had been arrested last Thursday during a crackdown at a location assumed to harbor such criminal organizations.Two other South Koreans reported to have been separately detained by such rings were also rescued.All of the South Koreans are expected to return home this week.Foreign Minister Cho Hyun told reporters that approximately 40 additional consular representatives will be dispatched to better respond to abductions and detentions of South Koreans in Cambodia and elsewhere.Cho also mentioned plans to operate an early warning system in Southeast Asia to allow diplomatic missions to discern similar situations even before victims seek assistance.