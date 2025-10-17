Seoul Stocks Reach Record High on US-China Trade Talk Optimism

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean stocks closed at a record high for the fourth straight day on Monday, driven by growing hopes that trade tensions between the United States and China are easing.The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) rose 65-point-80 points, or one-point-76 percent, on Monday to close at three-thousand-814-point-69.Investor confidence surged after U.S. President Donald Trump confirmed on Friday that he and Chinese President Xi Jinping had agreed to resume trade negotiations “as soon as possible,” alleviating concerns about the prolonged dispute between the world’s two largest economies.Further optimism followed Director of National Policy Kim Yong-beom's recent remarks that Seoul and Washington had made "substantial progress" regarding the structure of Seoul's 350 billion U.S. dollar trade deal.The technology and automobile sectors led Monday's gains.Samsung Electronics edged up zero-point-two percent to 98-thousand-100 won, and SK hynix jumped four-point-three percent to 485-thousand won, both extending their gains for three consecutive days.Hyundai Motor rose two-point-06 percent, with its smaller affiliate Kia jumping two-point-14 percent.The tech-heavy KOSDAQ gained 16-point-23 points, or one-point-89 percent, to close at 875-point-77.The South Korean won strengthened against the U.S. dollar by two won to trade at one-thousand-419-point-two won as of 3:30 p.m.