Democratic Party Pushes for Constitutional ‘Trial Petition’ Reform Bill

Photo : YONHAP News

The ruling Democratic Party will introduce a bill to establish a so-called “trial petition” system, allowing citizens to challenge court rulings at the Constitutional Court.Party leader Jung Chung-rae said on Monday that the measure is necessary to “guarantee constitutional rights and provide remedies for judicial harm,” arguing that court verdicts should no longer be excluded from constitutional complaints.Under the proposal, citizens could appeal the highest court's decisions on the grounds of due process or constitutional principles, effectively creating a four-tier judicial system.Jung said leadership will sponsor the legislation directly and “make every effort to ensure its passage through the plenary session.”Floor leader Kim Byung-kee said the initiative follows months of discussion within the special committee on judicial reform, and policy chief Han Jeong-ae clarified that the bill is not yet an official party platform and will undergo public debate.The proposal has drawn mixed reactions, with supporters calling it a step toward accountability and critics warning it could undermine judicial independence.