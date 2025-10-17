Seoul ADEX 2025 Kicks Off, Record 600 Defense Firms from 35 Countries Participating

Photo : YONHAP News

The Seoul International Aerospace and Defense Exhibition(ADEX) 2025 officially kicked off on Monday.This year's event has been divided into "Public Day," for the general public, which ran from Friday to Sunday, and "Business Day," for representatives of the aerospace and defense industries, which runs Monday through Friday.A record 600 defense companies from 35 countries are participating this year in the wake of an upswing in South Korean defense exports.South Korea's Hanwha Aerospace, Hanwha Systems and Hanwha Ocean, will operate an all-time largest exhibit with the theme of "AI Defense for Tomorrow," showcasing a loitering precision-guided weapon(L-PGW), a next-generation strategic surface vessel, and an ultra-high resolution synthetic aperture radar.Korea Aerospace Industries is unveiling a developing adaptable aerial platform and light armed helicopter, and Hyundai Rotem is demonstrating manned-unmanned teaming to highlight the use of artificial intelligence in ground combat.