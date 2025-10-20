President Lee Calls for Stronger Defense Autonomy, Pledges Major R&D Investment

Photo : YONHAP News

President Lee Jae Myung on Monday said South Korea must “abandon the mindset of depending on others for national defense,” urging a renewed commitment to self-reliant security.During Seoul International Aerospace and Defense Exhibition 2025 in Goyang, Gyeonggi Province, on Friday, Lee said defense modernization is “the core foundation of true self-reliance,” stressing that South Korea should believe it can “fully sustain its own defense capabilities with only minor improvements.”Lee further emphasized that the growth of the defense industry not only strengthens national security but also acts as a catalyst for technological innovation and industrial advancement.He pledged to significantly increase defense spending, especially on research and development, and to prioritize the domestic adoption of South Korean weapon systems to boost the credibility of its exports.Lee also warned against monopolies in the defense sector, saying the government should support startups and small- to medium-sized firms “to ensure fairness and nurture new players.”He said, “Those already benefiting from government support must make room for new innovators—fairness means growing the next generation of defense leaders.”