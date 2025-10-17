Opposition Leader Slams Court Expansion Plan as ‘Judicial Power Grab’

Photo : YONHAP News

People Power Party leader Jang Dong-hyeok accused the ruling Democratic Party of seeking to “turn the judiciary into a subordinate of political power” after it proposed increasing the number of Supreme Court justices from 14 to 26.Jang said at a press conference on Monday that the plan amounted to a “roadmap for judicial domination under the guise of reform,” and warned that it would “undermine the foundation of the rule of law.”He claimed President Lee Jae Myung aims to “fill the expanded court with loyalists” and shield himself from ongoing legal cases, calling it “an anti-constitutional, antidemocratic move.”Jang also denounced proposed changes to the judicial appointment process, saying they would let “pro-government activists” influence nominations under the pretense of diversity.He criticized plans for public participation in judge evaluations as a “judicial surveillance system” that could fuel mob justice and erode independence.“The so-called reform is nothing less than a judicial coup to bring the courts under political control,” Jang said, vowing his party would “never allow such an assault on judicial neutrality.”