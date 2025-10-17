US Embassy in Seoul: Joseph Yun to Step Down on Fri.

Photo : YONHAP News

The U.S. embassy in Seoul has confirmed that its acting chief will step down later this week.The embassy announced on its X account on Monday that Joseph Yun, who has served for nearly a year as chargé d’affaires ad interim, will leave his position on Friday.The embassy said the U.S. State Department "expresses its deep appreciation to Ambassador Yun for his leadership and dedication in advancing the United States’ interests and further strengthening our enduring and ironclad commitment to the U.S.-Republic of Korea Alliance.”Yun assumed the post on January 11, shortly before U.S. President Donald Trump began his second term.His departure comes as Trump is set to attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation(APEC) summit in Gyeongju on October 31.Kevin Kim, currently deputy assistant secretary of state for China, Japan and Korea and previously a working-level official during the U.S.-North Korea summit, is being mentioned as Yun’s successor.