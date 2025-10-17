Chief Judges Express Caution Regarding

Photo : YONHAP News

The chief judge of the Seoul High Court has underlined the need for a cautious approach to a “trial petition” system, which would allow citizens to challenge Supreme Court rulings at the Constitutional Court.Kim Dae-woong made the statement on Monday during the National Assembly’s audit at the Legislation and Judiciary Committee shortly after the ruling Democratic Party said that it would introduce a bill to set up such a system.Kim said the party’s proposal would inevitably create a four-tier judicial system, which he said could delay legal remedies and raise costs, raising uncertainty about whether economically disadvantaged populations can properly receive relief.Bae Jun-hyun, chief judge of the Suwon High Court, also expressed caution around the proposed system, saying the issue requires discussions of the Constitution and the formation of a national consensus.The head of the Seoul Central District Court, Oh Min-seok, shared the same view, saying there is a need to thoroughly review and discuss the idea of a “trial petition” system because it could violate the Constitution, which clearly stipulates that the Supreme Court is the highest court.