S. Korean Man Found Dead in Cambodian Hotel

Photo : YONHAP News

A South Korean man in his late 50s was found dead in a hotel room in Cambodia's coastal city of Sihanoukville, known for its high concentration of criminal activity.South Korea’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced Tuesday that the body was discovered around 8 p.m. local time on Monday.According to the ministry, Cambodian police informed the South Korean embassy in Phnom Penh of the death through a local Korean community association.The ministry reported that local police informed the South Korean Embassy of the death through the region's Korean residents' association.At the embassy’s request, the head of the association visited the hotel and located the man’s passport, a document believed to be a suicide note and his mobile phone.The ministry stated that it sent a consular official to the site immediately upon receiving the report and will continue to provide assistance, including notifying the bereaved family, supporting funeral arrangements and requesting a swift investigation from Cambodian authorities.