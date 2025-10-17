Lee, Egyptian President Hold Phone Call on Bilateral Cooperation

Photo : YONHAP News

President Lee Jae Myung held his first phone conversation with the president of Egypt, during which the leaders discussed ways to expand cooperation between their countries.Presidential spokesperson Kim Nam-joon said in a written briefing on Monday that Lee and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi had celebrated the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations between South Korea and Egypt and reviewed the progress of their comprehensive partnership.Kim said the leaders acknowledged that, since the establishment of diplomatic ties in 1995, their nations have fostered mutually beneficial cooperation in various fields, including economy, infrastructure and defense.They also agreed that there is strong potential for further collaboration, with South Korea’s advanced technological capabilities complementing Egypt’s position as an economic hub connecting Africa, Europe and the Middle East.President el-Sisi expressed appreciation for South Korean companies' contributions to Egypt’s economy and conveyed his hope for their continued business engagement.The two leaders also exchanged views on peace and security issues, including situations on the Korean Peninsula and in the Middle East, and Lee commended Egypt’s efforts to mediate a ceasefire in Gaza.